State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $37,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 919.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 4,094,074 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after buying an additional 3,404,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $19,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nano Dimension by 526.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $4,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

