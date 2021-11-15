Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $817.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

