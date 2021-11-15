Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in AZZ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AZZ by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

