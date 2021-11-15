Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 44,974 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Oasis Petroleum worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $251,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $128.96.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

