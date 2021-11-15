Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 532,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,671,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,923,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

