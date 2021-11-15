Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Hawkins worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hawkins by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hawkins by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

