Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Hawkins worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hawkins by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.