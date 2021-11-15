JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $210,000 Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 1,405.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arko were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

