LPL Financial LLC Acquires 994 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth about $320,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA opened at $15.67 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

