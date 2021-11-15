Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $107.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.76. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

