LPL Financial LLC Acquires 967 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

