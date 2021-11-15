LPL Financial LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

