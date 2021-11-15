SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $115.57.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

