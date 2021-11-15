Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 78.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

