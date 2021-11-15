Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $852.09 million, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.