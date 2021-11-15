Morgan Stanley Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $20.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

CRCT stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,571,900 shares of company stock valued at $45,426,577 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,213,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

