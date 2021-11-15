Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

