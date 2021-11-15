Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
