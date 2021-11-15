Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.19. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Arkema has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

