KeyCorp Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $12.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,547,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 857,184 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

