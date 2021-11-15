Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,431 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of MeiraGTx worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MGTX stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

