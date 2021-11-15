Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.02 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

