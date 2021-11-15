QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) versus Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Head-To-Head Survey

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.00% 1.26% QNB 29.20% 12.26% 1.08%

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.15 $26.46 million $3.27 7.51 QNB $51.19 million 2.50 $12.08 million $4.64 7.76

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats QNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

