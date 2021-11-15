Raymond James Lowers Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $10.70 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

