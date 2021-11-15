Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$64.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

STZHF stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

