CIBC Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

