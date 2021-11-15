Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.19 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

