Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,770 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $382,510.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,242 shares of company stock worth $1,044,906. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

