Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $431.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

