Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 121,408 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KBH opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

