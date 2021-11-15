Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa T. Su also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.89 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

