Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss was wider than the consensus mark. The company’s revenues too lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Peripheral revenues registered a significant decline as the resurgence of COVID-19 and the related staffing shortages disrupted referral patterns and had the largest impact on more elective procedures. Cardiovascular Systems noted that the severity and duration of the COVID-19 impact were greater than expected in Q1. The company has slashed its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance. In the past year, Cardiovascular Systems underperformed its industry. Yet, Coronary franchise registered strong performance globally on continued strength in Japan and the growing adoption of coronary OAS in Europe. The company certified 80 coronary interventionalists outside the United States.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSII. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

