Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $60.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.