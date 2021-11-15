American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $2,321,903.07 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $139.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.04. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

