Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of VGR opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

