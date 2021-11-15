DA Davidson Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $46.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.82.

LPRO stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock worth $46,100,354. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

