Cowen Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $114.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $118.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $98.06 on Friday. YETI has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.02.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $6,598,671. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

