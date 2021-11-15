Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen Sells 10,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GNRC opened at $446.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.32 and a 200-day moving average of $404.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

