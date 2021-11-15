Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,863,200.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $2,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

Shares of DDOG opened at $193.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Datadog by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.