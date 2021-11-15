Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Sells $3,517,784.64 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Alexander Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.13. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

