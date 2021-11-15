Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $730.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

