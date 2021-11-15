Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,326 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Banc of California worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.