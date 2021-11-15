Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $776.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $776.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $612.75 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $729.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.29.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.