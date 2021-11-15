Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

CDPYF stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.1478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

