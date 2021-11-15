Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.08% of Team worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Team by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Team by 5.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TISI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

