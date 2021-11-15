Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 64.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 231,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 250.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.16 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.68.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.