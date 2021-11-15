Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 64.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEEL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of SEEL opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

