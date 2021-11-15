Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.22 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $401.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,677,597 shares worth $25,511,815. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Evolus by 36.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

