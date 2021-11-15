FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,940 shares of company stock valued at $412,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.