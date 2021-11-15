Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

INZY opened at $9.99 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

