Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.90.

IBP stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

